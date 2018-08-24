Deadly crash reported on St. Charles Rock Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH COUNTY, Mo. - St. Charles Rock Road is shut down in both directions due to a fatal accident Friday morning.

One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash on St. Charles Rock Road at Normandy Avenue in north St. Louis County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a blue car pulled out on to St. Charles Rock Road into the path of a westbound traffic. A pickup truck then collided with the car sticking the driver side. The car then spun into the eastbound lanes of the road striking two other cars traveling eastbound on St. Charles Rock Road.

The driver of the blue car was pronounced dead following the crash.

No other injuries are being reported.

St. Louis Police Department, urges drivers to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Tune in to FOX 2 News as more details become available.

St Charles Rock Road at Normandy is shut down in both directions due to a serious accident. Please use alternate routes. @MSHPTrooperC handling the crash investigation. pic.twitter.com/5lFMgKs5IA — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) August 24, 2018