Documentary ‘Living in Tents’ shot in St. Louis and streaming on Amazon

Posted 12:21 pm, August 24, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS, MO — Living in Tents is a documentary shot in St. Louis. The film follows five homeless residents of "tent city" along the Mississippi River.

The film focuses on the struggle to live life, the power of personal relationship, and the hope of those who never quit.  Documentary filmmaker Paul Crane, the director of  Living in Tents talks about his movie that you can see streaming on Amazon.