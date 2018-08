Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Rain, rain, go away, and let fans rock on this Friday night. Classic rock fans filled Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis ahead of a big summer concert at Busch Stadium featuring Journey, Def Leppard, and Cheap Trick. Fox 2's Patrick Clark went downtown to speak with the fans.

6:15 p.m. - 7 p.m. Cheap Trick

7:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. Def Leppard

9:30 p.m. - 11 p.m. Journey