High Ridge man killed in accident near Stole Quarry

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a 31-year-old High Ridge man was killed Friday afternoon in an accident near the entrance to the Stolle Quarry.

According to Capt. Bruce W. Fleshren, chief of investigations for the sheriff’s department, the accident occurred before 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Stolle Road, in the Cahokia/Dupo area.

Fleshren said a 2017 Nissan Rogue was traveling south on Stolle Road towards Dupo when, for reasons unknown, the vehicle crossed the center line and was struck head-on by a 2019 Mack semi-truck traveling northbound on Stolle Rd.

The Nissan driver, identified as Dennis T. Eldridge Jr., was killed at the scene. The 41-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.