Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. - Hubbel Killark an electrical industrial product company will break ground on an $18 million project.

The company will build a 160,000 square foot facility at Fenton Logistics Park. The business is moving from St. Louis City to Fenton because the new building will house manufacturing and office space all under one roof.

This new business is a part of the redevelopment of the former Chrysler Plant in Fenton.

Groundbreaking is set for Friday at 11 a.m.