Lawsuit filed over drowning of 9-year-old boy at Lumiere Hotel swimming pool

ST. LOUIS – The parents of a 9-year-old Edward Harris Jr who died after being pulled from the bottom of a hotel swimming pool have sued the hotel.

Harris Jr., whose father is a St. Louis firefighter, died August 15 after being in intensive care at the hospital in serious condition before succumbing to his injuries.

He was pulled from the pool at the HoteLumière at The Arch on Aug. 12.

Our partners at the Post- Dispatch report the lawsuit alleges negligence and code and ordinance violations.