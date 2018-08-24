Maggie Rose reimagines ‘Old MacDonald’ as a feminist farmer anthem for Land O’ Lakes

ST. LOUIS, MO — This Sunday is Women's Equality Day. Singer Maggie Rose talks about her new song that reimagines "Old McDonald has a Farm." Many people don't know that one-third of farmers are female. Laurie Dotterera also shares her story about what it is like to farm as a woman. The two are trying to raise awareness and help feed America.
