Maggie Rose reimagines ‘Old MacDonald’ as a feminist farmer anthem for Land O’ Lakes

ST. LOUIS, MO — This Sunday is Women's Equality Day.  Singer Maggie Rose talks about her new song that reimagines "Old McDonald has a Farm."  Many people don't know that one-third of farmers are female. Laurie Dotterera also shares her story about what it is like to farm as a woman.  The two are trying to raise awareness and help feed America.