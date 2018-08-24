Missouri girl hopes to have ice cream with every Missouri mayor

WENTZVILLE, MO – A little girl from Waynesville, MO has a goal of having ice cream with every mayor in Missouri. On Friday, Taylor met Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione at the Wentzville Dairy Queen along with some folks from the Wentzville Police Department and Wentzville Fire Protection District. The mayor of New Melle was also there

Taylor was recognized by Mayor Guccione as an honorary Mayor of Wentzville. She asked lots of questions, including “Do you ever get a break?” Taylor and her family also stopped by the Vietnam War Memorial in historic downtown Wentzville.

To follow Taylor’s story, visit www.facebook.com/ShowMeIceCream/.