New Cervical Cancer screening guidelines include more options for women

ST. LOUIS- Studies show about 4,000 American women die every year from cervical cancer.

Regular testing, like a pap smear, can lead to better treatment but could the annual pap test become a thing of the past? Many women get that test every year. However, The US Preventative Services Task Force recommended now that women don't need to get screenings

Dr. Leslie Mcclosky an Ob-Gyn with SLUCare and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital disscuses new recommendations and how the new guidelines could change things.

The guidelines, in short:

Women ages 21-29 should get a Pap smear every three years

Women ages 30-65 can get an HPV test every five years, or a Pap test every three years, or a combination every five years

Women over 65 who have had recent clear tests probably don`t need testing anymore

Women under 21 probably do not need testing.