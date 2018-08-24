× Robin Leach, ‘Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous’ host, dies at 76-years-old

“Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” host Robin Leach has died at 76-years-old, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He has been hospitalized since mid-November after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m. Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow,” said a statement from Leach’s son Steven, which is also attributed to Robin’s sons Gregg and Rick Leach.

Leach moved to Las Vegas in 1999 and has spent the last few decades attending star-studded events around town.