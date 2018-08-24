Check the radar: Storms bring cool air before hot and humid weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The rains and some non-severe storms are right on schedule. The heaviest rain should last through 10:00 am. Most of the precipitation should be over by noon.

The rain cooled the air into the 60's Friday morning. This afternoon some sun pops out. Temperatures should hit the 70's to near 80 degrees.

A few pop storms are possible late day. They should be very limited around St. Louis with the focus 100+ miles to the north. There may be another shot of rain after midnight ending in the early morning on Saturday. Then its a hot and humid weekend with temperatures in the 90's.

See the current weather radar here.