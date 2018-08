× Watch preseason NFL football on FOX 2

Catch NFL preseason football on FOX 2 tonight. It’s Aaron Rodgers and the Packers visiting Jon Gruden and the Raiders in Oakland. Catch all the action at 9:30pm. Stick around for a 30-minute late version of FOX 2 news following the game.

The game will also be re-broadcast Saturday at 2pm on FOX 2.