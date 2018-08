Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — It's a game changer or basketball. Big 3 has been airing all summer on FOX. You can see some of the biggest names to the court for competitive play.

The championship finals are tonight at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Actor, rapper, and co-founder of Big 3, Ice Cube and actor and basketball junkie, Michael Rapaport, talk about the game airing at 7pm on FOX 2.