Cardinals Stay Hot, Beat Rockies 7-5 in Denver

The Cardinals improved to 4-0 on their current road trip, winning game one of their weekend series with the Rockies 7-5. Miles Mikolas pitched into the fifth inning, but it was his bat that helped St. Louis to another victory. Mikolas hit a two run homer in the second inning to cap a four run outburst. Tyler O’Neill opened the scoring in the second with his fifth home run of the season. The Cardinals built a 7-0 lead in the game and they’d need it. Colorado hung a five spot on Mikolas in the fifth inning to cut the margin to 7-5.

But the Cardinals bullpen was up to the task, shutting down the Rockies the rest of the game. Chasen Shreve, Carlos Martinez, Jordan Hicks and Bud Norris threw four and a half innings of scoreless relief to keep the game at 7-5 for the Cards. Martinez pitched one and two thirds innings to get the win (7-6). Bud Norris pitched a scoreless inning to notch his 27th save of the season.

The Cardinals are a season high 15 games over the .500 mark (72-57). St. Louis still trails the Cubs in the NL Central division by three games, but the Redbirds lead the NL wild card race by a half game over the Milwaukee Brewers.