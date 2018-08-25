Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer aims to raise $1M for Cancer Research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Nearly all Americans are impacted by cancer, making the need for cancer research more important than ever. The 2018 Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride aims to raise $1M for The V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer (C2C4) event is a challenging, meaningful and fulfilling way to further express both a personal and community commitment in support of cancer patients.

This event is happening across the country from September 5-25th. You can learn more at CancerBikeRide.org.