Fans flock to Gateway Motorsports Park for Bommarito Automotive Group 500

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, IL – Tens of thousands pack Gateway Motorsports Park for the 2nd Bommarito Automotive Group 500 and they're taking it all in.

"I can’t wait until they’re ripping 200+ miles an hour during the race. I can’t wait to hear it and feel it," says Nick Armbruster.

From the diehard race fans to the first timers, there's a little something for everybody.

“I think this is very exciting. There’s a lot going on in the race is pretty cool. This is my first time here for an Indy race so I’m down with it," says Cindy Horsley.

“Just checking out all the cars. I actually fit myself into one of the cars which was a tough thing to do but it happened and it’s awesome,” jokes Chris Witt.

“Just the volume of people, the type of people, all of the exhibitors and some of the events that are going right now is just fantastic,' says Vince Lindwedel.

Organizers say they really want to make this race unique, hoping to make St. Louis a staple in the IndyCar community.

"Couldn’t be more excited. It’s going really, really well. The weathers going to be beautiful and we'll get in the race. It’s going to be another record for us,” says Chuck Wallis, Bommarito Automotive Group Vice President.

"I can tell you the man that pulled up next to was from Tennessee and he drove all way out here to come to this event. This being centrally located in the Midwest, I think we’re gonna have people that are coming from all over for a major event like this. I mean this is a big-time race," says Lindwedel.

And with a big crowd comes a lot of traffic, but organizers say they learned a lot after their first race last year and made some major improvements.

"The track has done a fantastic job. They’ve opened up 6,000 new parking spots. They repaved all around the track so there’s three lanes in and three lanes out totally different than it was last year," says Wallis.