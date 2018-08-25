× Former Cardinal Luke Voit hits first two NY homers in Yankees win

ST. LOUIS, MO- Luke Voit knows all about the shuttle between the big leagues and Triple-A. As a Cardinal farmhand in recent years, he was well aware of getting back and forth between St. Louis and Memphis. Just a few days shy of marking his first month as a member of the Yankees organization after a late July trade, the Wildwood native has already been brought up to the majors twice from the team’s AAA outfit in Scranton-Wilkes Barre.

Rosters will expand to 40 on September 1st, but Voit made a statement Friday in hopes of rendering any discussion about his roster status moot. He hit two home runs in a single game for the first time in the majors, driving in 4 in New York’s 7-5 win over Baltimore.

He earned his first signature home run call from Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling.

John Sterlins Home Run call for Luke Voit pic.twitter.com/PlKTzn6c56 — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) August 25, 2018

Then he launched another one.

Luke Voit notches his first career multi-homer game to power the @Yankees to an extra-inning victory in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/jrAQC52UYH — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 25, 2018

His performance didn’t go unnoticed by his new manager, Aaron Boone, who is trying to keep an injury-hampered lineup together at the top of the AL Wild Card standings.