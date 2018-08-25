Former Cardinal Luke Voit hits first two NY homers in Yankees win
ST. LOUIS, MO- Luke Voit knows all about the shuttle between the big leagues and Triple-A. As a Cardinal farmhand in recent years, he was well aware of getting back and forth between St. Louis and Memphis. Just a few days shy of marking his first month as a member of the Yankees organization after a late July trade, the Wildwood native has already been brought up to the majors twice from the team’s AAA outfit in Scranton-Wilkes Barre.
Rosters will expand to 40 on September 1st, but Voit made a statement Friday in hopes of rendering any discussion about his roster status moot. He hit two home runs in a single game for the first time in the majors, driving in 4 in New York’s 7-5 win over Baltimore.
He earned his first signature home run call from Yankees radio broadcaster John Sterling.
Then he launched another one.
His performance didn’t go unnoticed by his new manager, Aaron Boone, who is trying to keep an injury-hampered lineup together at the top of the AL Wild Card standings.