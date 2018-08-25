HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital hosts Community Baby Shower for all new moms, moms to be

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’Fallon, Ill. - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is inviting all new moms, moms to be and their families to attend a Bundles for Babies Community Baby Shower at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital on Saturday, September 15 from 9-11 a.m.

The event is free and allows guests to meet St. Elizabeth’s Women and Infants Center staff and tour the unit, talk to affiliated OB/GYN practices, receive safety information from SSM Health Cardinal Glennon, learn more about their about services plus enter to win door prizes to help them welcome future bundles of joy.

Bundles for Babies Community Baby Shower

Saturday, September 15, 2018

9-11 a.m.

1 St. Elizabeth’s Blvd, O’Fallon, IL 62269

For more information, visit www.steliz.org/babyshower.