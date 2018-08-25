× John McCain dead at 81

WASHINGTON, D.C. — John McCain has died at 81.

McCain died one day after his family announced he had stopped treatment for brain cancer. McCain would have celebrated his 82nd birthday on Aug. 29.

The office of Senator John McCain released a statement on Saturday.

“Senator John Sidney McCain III died at 4:28 p.m. on August 25, 2018. With the Senator when he passed were his wife Cindy and their family. At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years.

