Bommarito 500 Race Day Events

Madison, Ill. – Thousands of people are excited to hit the race track Saturday for the Verizon IndyCar Series.

There are a lot of activities planned for Saturday ahead of the big race that will start a little after 7:30 p.m.

Friday night, rain delayed things for several hours but the IndyCar drivers did eventually get on the track for some extended practice time.

However, the stormy weather did force qualifying for the big Indy race to be canceled. That means the drivers will be positioned tonight based on their points standings.

A 150-lap Nascar stock car race did get completed Friday night and two shorter races are scheduled for Saturday before the main event.

Once the checkered flag drops on the second annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 IndyCar race, the drivers will do 248 laps around the oval at Gateway Motorsports Park. That equates to 310 miles.

The vice president of the Gateway Motorsports Park, Chris Blair, tells us the weather has presented some challenges, but he is excited for race day.

Here are some of the important times for today and tonight: