Stabbing leaves one person in critical condition
ST. LOUIS – Two people were stabbed on Hampton Avenue near Columbia Avenue just after 10 am Saturday morning.
The first victim, a woman, is in critical condition. Police say she suffered a severe laceration to the abdomen, arm and additional injuries to the neck and chest.
A man was also stabbed in his left arm.
Police say they have a suspect is in custody from the incident.
No word yet on why the stabbings happened and any charges associated with the arrest.
38.598964 -90.292443