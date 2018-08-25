× Will Power is Fastest at Bommarito 500

It took Will Power to win the second annual Bommarito 500 Indy car race on Saturday night at Gateway Motorsports park in Madison, IL.

Power led 93 of the 248 laps and most importantly on the final lap of the race to win. Scott Dixon led 145 laps of the Bommarito 500, but could only secure a third place finish. Alexander Rossi finished second in the race.

It was a very clean race, just one accident. It happened on the first lap when Sebastien Bourdais got into the wall on turn two.