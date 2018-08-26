Arts Pop: 2018 Fall Arts Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - August is flying by and kids are back in school. So, it is time to start thinking Fall and that's just what the St. Louis Post-Dispatch arts writers are doing. After a Summer break for many, area theatres, concert venues, and museums are about to be busy once again.

The STL Life section of Sunday’s St. Louis Post-Dispatch has you covered with the Fall Arts Preview, a full break-down of the arts scene in St. Louis between now and the holiday season. It includes plays, musicals, concerts, art exhibits, author visits, and more.