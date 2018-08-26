Carpenter ties Cardinals record with 4 doubles

JUPITER, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Matt Carpenter #13 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a portrait at Roger Dean Stadium on February 20, 2018 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) _ Matt Carpenter tied a St. Louis Cardinals record with four doubles Sunday against the Colorado Rockies.

The only other time a Cardinals player had four doubles in a game was Joe “Ducky” Medwick on Aug. 4, 1937, against the Boston Braves.

Carpenter doubled twice as part of a six-run first inning, had another in the third and lined his fourth double of the afternoon in the seventh.

The Cardinals first baseman entered the day with 34 doubles this season. He also has 34 homers.