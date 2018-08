Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - National Dog Day is a day for pet owners to celebrate the pups in their lives. Or, if you’re considering a new pet, it’s a great day to visit the Humane Society of Missouri and welcome a new friend into the family.

Check out adoptable animals online at www.hsmo.org or stop by one of the three shelter locations in St. Louis City, Chesterfield Valley and Maryland Heights.