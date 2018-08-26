Fall flavored coffees and donuts return to Dunkin’ Donuts menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It’s time for the return of the infamous fall flavored coffees and donuts to Dunkin’ Donuts menu. St. Louis Dunkin’ fans can run on pumpkin and maple pecan flavored coffees all season long, and enjoy the Belgian Waffle Breakfast Sandwich or the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.

Happy Hour Special: From 2 – 6 p.m., guests can enjoy any sized iced coffee or iced tea for .99 cents.

Sip. Peel. Win. Promotion: Starting on Monday, August 27, customers who buy a hot, iced, or frozen drink, either large or extra large, will receive a Sip.Peel.Win. cup, provided it has been purchased at one of the participating locations. The guest then peels back the sticker on the cup and sees if he or she won a prize. The prizes range from discounts on menu items to a JetBlue vacation.

