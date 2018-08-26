× Firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud

Castle Rock, CO (KDVR) — Members of the Castle Rock Fire Department came to the rescue of a horse that was having big trouble early Saturday.

It was buried up to its torso in mud.

“The rescue was complicated by the fact that the horse was approximately .5 mile away from the road, and crew members had to dig through falling mud to sling the horse, set up a rope system, and pull the horse free from the mud and up a 10-ft embankment,” the fire department posted on Twitter.

It took two hours of hard work, but the rescuers freed the horse from the mud.

They stayed on the scene to assist the veterinarian with fluids and medication for the horse until about 4 a.m.

