Major Case Squad investigating deadly Alton shooting

ALTON, IL – The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate a shooting in Alton that injured three people. One of those people died from their injuries. Homicide detectives are also working this case.

Officers from the Alton Police Department responded to a call of an active shooter in the 100 block of West 19th Street at around 2:00am Sunday. The found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital. Police say that one of the people died later from a gunshot wound.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims. They are still notifying their families.

Contact the Major Case command post in Alton if you have any information at: 618-463-3521.