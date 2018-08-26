Martin Luther King Bridge closing for entire year while IDOT repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Starting on Monday, Aug 27, the Martin Luther King Bridge will be closed down for an entire year while IDOT does extensive repairs.

The work is actually not being done on the bridge itself, but just east of it, at the approach. IDOT says the ramps and roadways leading up to the Martin Luther King Bridge need work.

The Poplar Street Bridge also has ongoing construction on it leaving it congested most of the day, especially during the week. So drivers should pick a different downtown bridge, such as the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.

In response to the closure, the St. Clair County Transit District is teaming up with Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) to encourage people to use public transportation. They want to remind people about the Try and Ride program. The goal is the program is to help out people who are new to public transit by providing them with tips and route information. The first month is free so people can try it out.