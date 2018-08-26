× Missouri considering non-toxic shot rules in more hunting areas

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation is proposing requiring hunters to use nontoxic shot in more conservation areas across the state.

The department announced this week that it wants to require nontoxic shot on 20 conservation areas with heavy dove hunting. The department also is proposing adding 16 areas to its existing 21 conservation areas where nontoxic shot is required for all hunting with shotguns.

If the proposal is approved, it would take effect March 1.

The department said lead is a well-known poison to both people and wildlife.

Waterfowl hunters have been required by federal law to use nontoxic shot since 1991.

The conservation will take public comment on the proposal during October at short.mdc.mo.gov/Z49.