Mother paralyzed by stray bullet dies unexpectedly
ST. LOUIS – A mother has died nearly one year after being paralyzed by a stray bullet while doing her laundry. The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports thatTamara Collier, 25, died at St. Anthony’s Medical Center Saturday afternoon. Hospital workers are not sure yet what caused her death. Doctors told a family member that Collier suffered from a blood clot that stopped the flow of oxygen to her brain for about a half hour.
Collier was a mother to two young children and a nursing assistant. She was at her mother’s house on 9th Street doing laundry on September 1, 2017. Outside the home, the city’s police gang unit was involved in a shootout with a suspect. A stray bullet came through the back door, severing her spinal cord.
“I was shot for no reason at all. I didn’t have nothing to do with what was going on out there,” Collier told FOX 2 in February 2018.
The stray bullet eventually lodged in the living room wall. She was grateful her baby daughter wasn’t hit.
“I felt like it was a nightmare that I’m trying to wake up from, but this is me,” she said.
Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported police fired one shot. The suspect returned fire with an assault rifle also wounding the officers. The suspected shooter, Devonte Morgan, was arrested and charged with multiple crimes.
