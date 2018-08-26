× Mother paralyzed by stray bullet dies unexpectedly

Collier was a mother to two young children and a nursing assistant. She was at her mother’s house on 9th Street doing laundry on September 1, 2017. Outside the home, the city’s police gang unit was involved in a shootout with a suspect. A stray bullet came through the back door, severing her spinal cord.

“I was shot for no reason at all. I didn’t have nothing to do with what was going on out there,” Collier told FOX 2 in February 2018.

The stray bullet eventually lodged in the living room wall. She was grateful her baby daughter wasn’t hit.

“I felt like it was a nightmare that I’m trying to wake up from, but this is me,” she said.

Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported police fired one shot. The suspect returned fire with an assault rifle also wounding the officers. The suspected shooter, Devonte Morgan, was arrested and charged with multiple crimes.

