Police investigate two St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating two shootings Sunday.

A man was shot shortly before 2:00am Sunday morning in the 1500 block of LaSalle. He suffered four gunshots wounds and police say he is in stable condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the hand around 6pm Saturday in the 1400 block of South 11th Street.

There is no word on suspects in either shooting.