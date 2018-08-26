Post-Scripts: How Trump’s legal challenges are affecting Missouri’s Senate race

ST. LOUIS, MO — This Sunday morning on Post Scripts, St. Louis Post-Dispatch national and political editor Christopher Ave and I discuss the frustrations of President Trump as he sees the number of his loyalists shrinking.

Post-Dispatch reporter Kurt Erickson talks about how the legal challenges facing President Trump and his former lawyer and campaign manager is affecting the U.S. Senate race in Missouri.

Post-Dispatch reporter Jack Suntrup covered Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley’s announcement of beginning an investigation into alleged clergy sex abuse in Missouri.

Christopher Ave discusses the Post-Dispatch series of reports about the problems with residential trash service in St. Louis City. The reports also examine how the city deals with illegal trash dumping.