Two Toddlers Found Sleeping in Stroller in Parking Lot While Parents Shopped, Officials Say

Los Cerritos, CA (KTLA) — Two people were arrested Friday after leaving their two young children unattended in the parking lot of the Los Cerritos Center while they went shopping, authorities said.

A citizen contacted Cerritos station deputies who were patrolling the area around 8:15 p.m. after she discovered the children in the parking lot, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the citizen found the minors, ages 2 and 3, sleeping in a stroller near a parked vehicle, the statement read.

The toddlers’ parents, identified as Saud Audousari and Muneirah Almowanas, were located at approximately 9:35 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department stated. Both of them had been shopping inside the mall, officials said.

The parents were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment, according to the news release.

Almowanas was booked into jail and held in lieu of $100,000 bail, but she was released on Saturday, inmate records showed. No booking information was available for Audousari.

The two children were transported to a Long Beach hospital as a precautionary measure. They were later released and placed under the care of the Department of Children and Family Services, authorities said.

