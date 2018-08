× 13th Annual Albert Pujols Charity Classic Golf Tournament

Albert Pujols, who hasn’t played in St. Louis since the World Series victory in 2011 continues to contribute here. Monday, August 27th was the 13th annual Albert Pujols Charity Classic golf tournament at Persimmon Woods golf club. Tony LaRussa, Jason Isringhausen and several current Cardinals players and coaches participated.

LaRussa talked about Pujols continued charity efforts in St. Louis and on Pujols return to Busch Stadium in 2019 when the Angels will play against the Cardinals.