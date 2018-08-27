× 26-year-old charged in city’s 100th recorded homicide

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 26-year-old in connection with the city’s 100th recorded homicide.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred just after 5:30 p.m on July 23, near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Chippewa Street.

The victim, 32-year-old Damon Smith, was standing on the street when he was shot a person in a passing vehicle. Smith died at the scene.

Investigators later identified and located a suspect in the shooting: Ronnie Wright.

Wright was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was jailed on a $1 million cash-only bond.