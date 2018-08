Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- It is a pageant like no other, focusing on intellectually and developmentally disabled children, teens and adults both male and female.

Butterfly Dreams pageants is where the special olympics meets Miss and Mr. America.

Illinois Butterfly Dreams Pageant

3:00pm Saturday, October 6th

First Baptist Church

10401 Lincoln Trail

Fairview Heights

Missouri Butterfly Dreams Pageant

3:00pm Saturday, November 10th

DeSmet Jesuit High School

233 N. New Ballas Rd.

Creve Coeur