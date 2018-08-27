× Calhoun County sheriff comes under fire in Batchtown

BATCHTOWN, IL – Monday morning the sheriff of Calhoun County Illinois came under fire while following up on a complaint in Batchtown, Illinois. The tiny community is located 50-miles northwest of St. Louis.

Sheriff Bill Heffington was on Jefferson Street when the shooting occurred.

5 shots were fired from a home.

Heffington took cover and used his patrol car’s loudspeaker to defuse the situation.

The subject was eventually taken into custody and transported to a hospital for an evaluation.

No one was injured during the shooting.