× Cardinals talk Shildt, Carpenter and Playing well on their off day

Monday, August 27 was an off day for the Cardinals, but several players and coaches played in Albert Pujols annual Charity Golf Classic.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Among the topics discussed, the early success of interim manager Mike Shildt.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greg Garcia admitted to being a little tired of eating salsa every day, but this team's turnaround has been all about Matt Caprenter and his salsa.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several Cardinals commented on the dramatic turnaround of this team in the second half of the season that has them in a playoff spot with just over a month to go in the regular season.