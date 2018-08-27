Celebrate life after 50

ST. LOUIS- 10,000 Baby Boomers retire every year in the US and there is a company that helps people over the age of 50 follow their dreams and transition into their "next" phase of life called Boomalally.
Boomalally founder Deb Gaut joined FOX 2 to discuss what is is all about.
Workshop: Morph, Pivot or Jump: Exploring Your Next Chapter at 50+
Medici MediaSpace 2065 Walton Road
Saturday, October 13
9 a.m. - Noon
