Celebrate life after 50

ST. LOUIS- 10,000 Baby Boomers retire every year in the US and there is a company that helps people over the age of 50 follow their dreams and transition into their "next" phase of life called Boomalally.

Boomalally founder Deb Gaut joined FOX 2 to discuss what is is all about.

Workshop: Morph, Pivot or Jump: Exploring Your Next Chapter at 50+

Medici MediaSpace 2065 Walton Road

Saturday, October 13

9 a.m. - Noon

