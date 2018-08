× East St. Louis police officer involved in accident

EAST ST. LOUIS – A metro area police officer was injured in an accident late Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on 16th Street at St. Louis Avenue in East St. Louis

The officer was patrolling housing projects when his patrol car collided with another car.

Police are checking surveillance video in the area to learn more about the accident.

No other information has been released at this time.