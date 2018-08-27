Excessive Heat result in practice changes, and early dismissal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is under an excessive heat warning through 7 p.m. Tuesday night and is causing some school districts to have to rearrange classes and activities.

Signal Hill Elementary School in West Belleville air conditioning in not operating so for safety students the district will dismiss classes early at 1:30 p.m. every day this week.

Also because of the heat, the Kirkwood Pioneers are moving up their practice times for the Varsity and J-V football teams. They will practice starting at 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday before the intense afternoon heat. Freshman practices are still after school.

And its not just kids and athletes to watch out for in this heat. If you know someone who is elderly or has a disability and needs help with air conditioning during the extreme heat contact Cool Down St. Louis at www.heatupstlouis.org