Finding ways to recoup money from your paycheck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Have you ever looked at your paycheck and wondered where all that money went? That’s one reason the American Payroll Association celebrates National Payroll Week each year during Labor Day week.

The goal is to encourage everyone to do a paycheck checkup to look for simple things to save some money and maybe give themselves an instant raise.

William Dunn, a representative of the American Payroll Association, joins Fox 2 News at 11 live via satellite to discuss National Payroll Week and what employees should be looking for on their paychecks.