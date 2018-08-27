Hazelwood Police channel Beastie Boys and Run DMC for entertaining lip sync challenge

HAZELWOOD, MO – Officers in Hazelwood responded to the national lip sync challenge with a rendition of “Sabotage” by the Beastie Boys and “It’s Tricky” by Run MC. They dressed up to mirror the Beastie Boy’s classic music video and got the community out to help with the Run DMC song.

The Hazelwood Police Department posted this message with the video to their Facebook page:

“You asked for it….well here it is! The Hazelwood Police Department Lip Sync video. Big thanks to Matt Goodman with “The Film Legends” for your help in making this, Hazelwood Parks and Recreation, Hazelwood Fire Department, Hazelwood Police Explorer and Volunteers, Pat McSheehy Jr. for the DJ equipment, and everyone else who came out and donated their time to make this a success. Thank you to the Hazelwood Police Benevolent Association for funding this project as well! And as always, thank you to our wonderful community for also being a part of it! We hope you enjoy!”