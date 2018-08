Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There is a heavy police presence in a west St. Louis Monday morning after reports of shots fired.

The shooting occurred around 4:35 a.m. in the 5500 block of Clara and Chamberlain.

Our Nissan Rogue Runner Jason Maxwell is on the scene.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden is in the area, which is blocked off by crime scene tape.

