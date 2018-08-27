How hot is too hot for Missouri High School sports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - The return of potentially dangerous heat has some parents wondering how hot is too hot for their children participating in after-school athletics. The Missouri High School Activities Association recommends school districts use a device called a wet bulb globe thermometer to determine the answer.

The Parkway School District has been using the device for several years. It measures more than just the temperature. Michael Aaron is a certified athletic trainer with Mercy and is assigned to Parkway Central High School. He said the device takes into account other factors such as wind and humidity. He took several readings on Monday.

“Before I would have just opened up an app on my phone and just would have looked to see what the heat index was, and we would have made a decision based on that which isn’t extremely accurate,” said Parkway Central Athletic and Activities Director John Theobald. “It’s just so much more accurate, you can test it on the turf, tennis courts, the grass, you’ll get different readings in different areas.”

Aaron says ignoring extreme heat can lead to serious health problems, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Theobald said the district also educates athletes on the steps they can take to minimize their risk.

The Missouri High School Activities Association has a chart giving districts guidelines for the way activities should be modified based on the wet bulb globe thermometer readings as well.