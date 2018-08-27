Law requires quarterly reports of health of veterans

Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard march in the Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2017 in New York City. The largest Veterans Day event in the nation, this year's parade features thousands of marchers, including military units, civic and youth groups, businesses and high school bands from across the country and veterans of all eras. The U.S. Air Force is this year's featured service and the grand marshal is space pioneer Buzz Aldrin. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a law requiring quarterly reports on the health of veterans under state care after a Legionnaires’ disease crisis at a state-run veterans’ home.
The Republican took the action Monday. It requires the Department of Veterans’ Affairs to inform lawmakers of the health of all residents at veterans’ homes in quarterly reports.
It follows a 2015 outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at the Quincy veterans’ home in western Illinois. Thirteen residents have died from pneumonia-like disease and dozens more were sickened.
Sen. Tom Cullerton is the sponsor. The Villa Park Democrat has railed against Veterans Affairs’ officials for lack of communication with lawmakers.
Families of victims have filed lawsuits against the state.
The law takes effect immediately.
