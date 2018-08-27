Martin Luther King Bridge closed through fall 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Starting Monday, August 27 the Martin Luther King Bridge in downtown St. Louis will shut down for a year for bridge work. Illinois Department of Transportation said crews will perform extensive work on the east side of the bridge.

One big part of the project is the removal and replacement of a bridge that is on the approach to the main MLK Bridge. The smaller bridge goes over the newly relocated Illinois route 3, various railroads, Missouri Avenue and I-55 and 64.

There are also other parts of the project including the reconstruction of Missouri Avenue, removing and replacing a retaining wall along 55/64 and maintenance work to seven other bridges within the project limits.

Drivers will have to use a different downtown bridge to get around, and with ongoing construction on the Poplar Street Bridge, it might be best to consider the Stan Musial Veterans, Mckinley Bridge, I-270 Chain Of Rocks Bridge or the I-255 Jefferson Barracks Bridge.

Drivers are also being encouraged to carpool or use metro public transit and expect extensive delays during the morning rush hours.