Metro to add electric buses to fleet

ST. LOUIS, MO — Metro plans to add electric buses to its fleet of vehicles. The $1.5 million dollar grant comes from the US Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration. Nationwide, more than $84 million in grant money is being disbursed for low or no emission vehicles . Metro will purchase two electric buses.

This is the second grant given to Metro for this purpose. It received a similar grant from the FTA in March. Metro said back then the buses would be on the road by 2020.