ST. LOUIS, MO — The National Weather Service in St. Louis is marking the 25th anniversary of the Great Flood of 1993. Officials will highlight how forecasting and flood response improved since the flooding. They'll be joined today by representatives from the US Army Corps of Engineers, the St. Louis Emergency Management Agency, and the Gateway Arch National Park.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis also held this event Sunday:

@NWSStLouis was at @GatewayArchNPS earlier this morning for the Citizen Scientist Badge in conjunction with the @NatlParkService! Everyone got to meet Owlie Skywarn, see our tornado machine & helped us commemorate the 25th Anniversary of the Great Flood of 1993. #GreatFloodof1993 pic.twitter.com/vFpOtmPZZG — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) August 26, 2018